The Hardys & Other WWE Stars at Mets Game Tonight

The Hardy Boyz, in addition to Carmella and Curt Hawkins, will all be attending tonight’s New York Mets vs Miami Marlins game at Citi Field in NYC. The WWE stars will be taking part in batting practice before the game.

Strowman & Banks Ringing Closing Bell

WWE stars Sasha Banks and Braun Strowman will be ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange today at 3:56pm.

Dolph Ziggler Appearing at NYC Improv Show Tonight

WWE Smackdown Live star Dolph Ziggler will be appearing at tonight’s Upright Citizens Brigade “ReVengeance” UCBW event. The show, which Ziggler has been appearing at for several years now, is a comedy spoof of WWE PPV events, and is located at 307 West 26th Street in New York City. Doors open 11:59pm EST, and tickets are $7. Below is a photo gallery of Ziggler’s appearance at last year’s show, during which The Showoff superkicked one of the comedians: