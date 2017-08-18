TMZ Posts Eva Marie Bikini Photos, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch in New Toy Commercial (Video), WWE Hire Heroes Event Today

WWE Hire Heroes Event

WWE will be holding the annual “Hire Heroes USA Veteran Career Panel & Networking Event” today at Rockefeller Center, featuring guest star Mark Henry. The event offers more than 70 veterans the opportunity to receive one-on-one career coaching while networking with key employers from the Tri-State Area including Pepsi, Revlon, Unilever and more.

AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch in New Toy Commercial

As seen in the video below, WWE stars AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch are in a new commercial for Smyths Toys Superstores:

TMZ Posts Eva Marie Bikini Photos

As seen below, TMZ has posted a gallery of photos featuring former WWE Superstar Eva Marie on the beach in a red bikini: