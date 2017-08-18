WrestleZone is officially on the ground in Brooklyn and will be presenting exclusive audio, video and photo content all weekend long! Be sure to check back to WrestleZone as well as our channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com for all the latest!
WZ’s first on-site interview for the week features WZ’s Nick Hausman chatting with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler from inside the Cricket Wireless store in Brooklyn, NY.
You can find some of Dolph’s comments transcribed below. The full audio interview can be listened to in the embedded player at the top of the post.
Related: Dolph Ziggler Appearing at NYC Improv Show Tonight
On what part of his pro wrestling persona and style was influenced by Ric Flair:
On if there is anything he helped Shinsuke Nakamura “iron out” when he transitioned from NXT to Smackdown Live:
On why he is not on WWE TV at the moment and what he’d like to do with his next big run:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?