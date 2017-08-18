WrestleZone is officially on the ground in Brooklyn and will be presenting exclusive audio, video and photo content all weekend long! Be sure to check back to WrestleZone as well as our channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com for all the latest! WZ’s first on-site interview for the week features WZ’s Nick Hausman chatting with WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler from inside the Cricket Wireless store in Brooklyn, NY. You can find some of Dolph’s comments transcribed below. The full audio interview can be listened to in the embedded player at the top of the post. Related: Dolph Ziggler Appearing at NYC Improv Show Tonight On what part of his pro wrestling persona and style was influenced by Ric Flair: DZ: It’s being that renaissance man. Being someone who can talk to the media, talk to the little kids at home, talk to everybody really as well as being a general in the ring. I’ve always wanted to be the best at every aspect of the business. Not just someone who does great moves or high flying moves but every aspect and can take control of every match in case something goes wrong. On if there is anything he helped Shinsuke Nakamura “iron out” when he transitioned from NXT to Smackdown Live: DZ: That’s an interesting question. I hope I did. We got to do a lot of things and we’d never had a match before. We hadn’t hung out and I was never in NXT. A lot of people knew him but I didn’t really know his style or too many things about him. I felt like I was the right person to be in the ring with him because he has to showcase all the great things and interesting things he does. I guess I helped shape him a little bit but for the most part he’s been around and he was very, very easy to work with. You can tell he’s got a very bright future here (WWE). On why he is not on WWE TV at the moment and what he’d like to do with his next big run: DZ: It really depends. I am a team player and I have been for ten years whether I wanted to be or not. Right now I asked to pursue a couple of other things on the side and they are letting me do that and that is very cool of them. I am still at every WWE Live event for the most part, traveling with everybody, getting my reps in and having a blast.