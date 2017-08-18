NY Times on Jinder Mahal’s WWE Gimmick The New York Times has published a new article on Jinder Mahal’s rise in WWE, how his gimmick relates to WWE and current pop culture, and WWE seeking expansion in India. Below is an excerpt from the publication: “Mr. Dhesi [Jinder Mahal], the first WWE champion of Indian descent, is a heel (wrestling speak for a villain), so it is his job to turn crowds into booing, angry mobs. As part of his persona, he exhorts the crowd with statements of cultural confrontation: that Americans are too clueless to realize that greatness comes from immigrants (and therefore, himself). The heated rhetoric often sounds like it would be at home on a cable news panel rather than a wrestling ring.” Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on Late Show Tonight Stephanie McMahon Tweeted the following, teasing an appearance by her and Triple H on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” tonight: What are we doing @FallonTonight w/ @jimmyfallon?!? Be sure to tune in to @nbc at 11:30PM tonight! pic.twitter.com/DceFD3kwxh — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 18, 2017 Akira Tozawa Network Pick Video As seen in the video below, new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa and Titus O’Neil relive their WWE Network pick of the week: