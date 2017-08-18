Backstage Update on Jim Cornette’s GFW Status Following Impact Return

As noted, Jim Cornette made his return to GFW at last night’s Destination X live special, and his first order of business was to “fire” Bruce Prichard and announce a Gauntlet Match for next week to crown a new GFW Heavyweight Champion.

Wrestling legend Les Thatcher appeared on today’s edition of Wrestling Weekly, via F4WOnline.com, and noted the following on Cornette’s current GFW status following his return last night:

“I watched Impact last night…Cornette’s back, I can only hope he’s gonna make a lot of changes, but he’s not under contract, so that won’t be the case.”

GFW will continue taping Impact episodes tonight through August 22nd, and it remains to be seen if Cornette will appear throughout the rest of the week. It’s worth noting Cornette did not appear on next week’s Impact episode which was taped after Destination X last night.