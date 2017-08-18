Is WWE SummerSlam Sold Out?, News on PPV Weekend Ticket Sales, Updated SummerSlam Betting Odds

Is WWE SummerSlam Sold Out?

According to TicketIQ, Sunday’s WWE Summerslam is not yet sold out. As of Friday morning, both Lower Level & Floor Seating was still available through Ticketmaster from $400.

There’s over 1,000 tickets listed on the secondary market with cheapest seats listed for $99. Lower Level seating is available from $269 with Ringside from $450. The $99 starting price marks the cheapest Secondary Market “Get-In” of the past 3 Summerslams at Barclays Center.

Of the surrounding events, Tuesday’s Smackdown Live is the hottest on the resale ticket, with tickets starting at $42. Saturday’s NXT Takeover starts at $38 on the resale market, and Monday’s WWE Raw is the cheapest of the lot, with tickets listed for as low as $19.

Updated SummerSlam Betting Odds

Earlier today we reported the initial betting odds for WWE SummerSlam on Sunday, and the following are updated PPV odds courtesy of Bovada (www.Bovada.lv, Twitter: @BovadaLV).

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar 3/10

Roman Reigns 19/2

Samoa Joe 14/5

Braun Strowman 12/1

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal +300 (3/1)

Shinsuke Nakamura -500 (1/5)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss +160 (8/5)

Sasha Banks -220 (5/11)

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles -500 (1/5)

Kevin Owens +300 (3/1)

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Cesaro & Sheamus +275 (11/4)

Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins -450 (2/9)

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day -180 (5/9)

The Usos +140 (7/5)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Akira Tozawa -140 (5/7)

Neville EVEN (1/1)

Singles Match – John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

John Cena -200 (1/2)

Baron Corbin +150 (3/2)

Singles Match – Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Randy Orton +150 (3/2)

Rusev -200 (1/2)

Singles Match – Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt

Finn Bálor -800 (1/8)

Bray Wyatt +425 (17/4)

Singles Match – Big Show vs. Big Cass

Big Show +350 (7/2)

Big Cass -600 (1/6)

6 Man Tag Match – The Miz and The Miztourage vs. Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz

The Miz and The Miztourage -140 (5/7)

Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz EVEN (1/1)