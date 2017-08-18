Jinder Mahal on When He Found Out He Was Winning the WWE Title, Pressure of Being “The Man”, Fans Who Don’t Accept Him as Champion

Ahead of his Title match at SummerSlam on Sunday night, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with WZ Live Tweeter Joshua Caudill of CraveOnline.com, and below are some interview highlights:
On winning the title at WWE Backlash in May:
Mahal added he didn’t find out he was winning the WWE title until right before the match.
On the newfound pressure that comes with being WWE Champion:
On fans who have yet to embrace the idea of Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?