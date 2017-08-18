Jinder Mahal on When He Found Out He Was Winning the WWE Title, Pressure of Being “The Man”, Fans Who Don’t Accept Him as Champion

Ahead of his Title match at SummerSlam on Sunday night, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with WZ Live Tweeter Joshua Caudill of CraveOnline.com, and below are some interview highlights: On winning the title at WWE Backlash in May: “I wasn’t actually expecting to take the championship that match,” Mahal said. “I think it was a moment that really shocked the WWE Universe. Right after I won the championship, they showed some of the faces in the crowd and their jaws were hitting the floor [laughs]. That was kind of my reaction when I found out.” Mahal added he didn’t find out he was winning the WWE title until right before the match. On the newfound pressure that comes with being WWE Champion: “Now I keep track of what the gates are and the live shows and how everything is going in that sense and there is pressure to close up the show every night but pressure creates diamonds so I’m embracing it,” Mahal said. “When I won the title, I couldn’t really celebrate or take it easy because I knew that I was going to have to step it up even more to go down in history as one of the greatest champions of all-time. That’s my goal now and to become a multiple time champion. I want to be a 10-time WWE Champion.” On fans who have yet to embrace the idea of Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion: “Sometimes you feel like a performer’s first title run you don’t really see them as a champion. I remember when I was a kid and when Chris Jericho won the championship, I was like, “Really? Chris Jericho beat Triple H and The Rock?’ Mahal said. “But now Chris Jericho is one of the all-time greats and he’s in the same league as Triple H and The Rock, in my opinion. I just want to solidify myself as WWE Champion material and main event status. I want to main event WrestleMania.”