The Rock on Producing WWE 2K18 Soundtrack, Johnny Gargano Talks NXT Takeover Match, Nikki Bella Wants Twin Magic Back (Videos)

Nick Paglino

wwe 2k18

Johnny Gargano Talks NXT Takeover Match

WWE spoke with Johnny Gargano about his NXT Takeover Brooklyn match against Andrade “Cien” Almas, and below is footage of Gargano discussing the bout:

Nikki Bella Wants Twin Magic Back

Below is a new Bella Twins video, featuring Brie Bella revealing why she would not wear hair extensions to recreate the old “Twin Magic” look the twins used to have:

The Rock on Producing WWE 2K18 Soundtrack

As noted, The Rock will be Executive Producing the soundtrack to the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game, and he commented with the following Instagram post:

I ain’t knockin’ no more, I’m breakin’ in.. Had fun Executive Producing #WWE2K18 and partnering with #AppleMusic. My playlist below are some of my personal favorites to workout and get hyped to or if you just wanna be a cool BAMF, I got your back with these tracks. * Link to listen in my bio. Enjoy.. STRAIGHT OUT THE GATE – Tech9ne SMOKIN’ – Boston BOYZ IN THE HOOD – NWA LAST MAN STANDING – Mayday SOUL MAN – Blues Brothers BLACK SKINHEAD – Kanye West ONE BURBON, ONE SCOTCH, ONE BEER – George Thoroughgood ROCKY MOUNTAIN WAY – Joe Walsh DOWN WITH THE SICKNESS – Disturbed RUNAWAY BABY – Bruno Mars YOU NEVER MET A MOTHERF*CKER LIKE ME – Kid Rock

brie bellajohnny garganonikki bellaNXT Takeover Brooklynthe bella twinsThe RockvideoWWEWWE 2K18
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"