How Was Viewership For This Week’s GFW Destination X Special?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of GFW Impact, which was a much hyped live Destination X special, featuring Bobby Lashley vs Matt Sydal and the addressing of the GFW Title situation, averaged 320,000 viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 277,000 viewership average. The show also featured multiple returns, including Jim Cornette, Petey Williams and Taryn Terrell.

Destination X ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150 this week, down from last week’s #111 spot.