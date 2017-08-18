Matt Hardy on “Deleting” The Revival, GFW Lands New Broadcast Deal In Germany, Jinder Mahal’s Hardcore SummerSlam Workout (Video)

GFW Lands New Broadcast Deal In Germany

During last night’s broadcast of Impact Wrestling, a graphic aired at the start of the show that showed ran FIGHTING as GFW’s broadcast partner in Germany.

Ran FIGHTING is a sports OTT service for the German market whose content portfolio contains a comprehensive boxing archive as well as major live event martial arts as well as boxing events broadcast nearly every weekend from locations all around the globe. It is targeted to viewers who are interested in enjoying martial arts on a pay-per-event or subscription basis. Following the live broadcast of any event, viewers are able to access the match for 48 hours on demand without restriction.

Jeff Jarrett had teased an “exciting news” for fans in Germany last week.

Matt Hardy on “Deleting” The Revival

Matt Hardy, who was supposed to team up with Jeff to face The Revival at SummerSlam, Tweeted the following:

Jeff & I were going to battle Revival at SS, but we DELETED them b4 SS. Wrestling fans demanded we wrestle in NYC, so @WWE obliged.. ENJOY! pic.twitter.com/dvKTZkcBxQ — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 18, 2017

Watch Jinder Mahal’s Hardcore SummerSlam Workout

WWE has released the following video, featuring Jinder Mahal’s hardcore workout heading into WWE SummerSlam:

Thanks to WZ reader Himanshu D for contributing to this article.