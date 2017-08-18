Former Ring of Honor Champion and WWE UK Stars Spotted with NXT Crew Heading to New York City

As we first reported earlier this week, former Ring of Honor Champion Adam Cole will be traveling to New York City today to be with the NXT crew in Brooklyn. Cole recently signed with WWE, and will be working on the NXT brand.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is now confirming Cole has been spotted at the airport with the NXT crew, bound for New York City later today. Along with Cole is WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, and UK star Trent Seven. Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong are also traveling with the group, as Gargano faces Andrade “Cien” Almas at NXT Takeover Brooklyn.