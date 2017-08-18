New Drew McIntyre Merchandise, Alexa Bliss & Buddy Murphy Name Their Pet Pig (Video), What’s Your Southpaw Regional Wrestling Name?

Chris Featherstone
(Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

New Drew McIntyre Merchandise

NXT Championship number one contender Drew McIntyre has just revealed now merchandise. You can view the t-shirt design below.

Alexa Bliss & Buddy Murphy Name Pet Pig

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and real-life boyfriend former NXT Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy were recently videotaped coming up with a name for their pet pig. You can watch the video below.

What’s Your Southpaw Regional Wrestling Name?

To further hype the season two release of Southpaw Regional Wrestling, WWE tweeted a list of names to correspond with your birthday and first initial of name. Feel free to reveal your Southpaw Regional Wrestling name below (mine is Chuck 2 Good).

