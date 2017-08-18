GFW continues its Impact TV tapings tonight in Orlando, and below are spoilers for the show which should air on 8/31. The tapings should begin around 7:15pm EST. The show opens with Eli Drake coming out for his celebration as the new GFW World Champion. He is accompanied by Chris Adonis. Drake cuts a promo, while in a suit and smoking a cigar, about him finally winning the World Title. He said people would think he would be happy with his title win, but he’s not, he’s pissed that it took 14 years for his talent to be recognized. Johnny Impact, aka Johnny Mundo, then interrupted, but was immediately interrupted by Eddie Edwards. Edwards claimed seniority over Mundo for a title shot, and that prompted the arrival of Jim Cornette. Cornette made a tag match for tonight, featuring Eli Drake and Chris Adonis vs Johnny Impact and Eddie Edwards. The stipulation is that whoever gets the pin will get a shot at Eli Drake’s Title. If Drake wins, then no one gets a shot. First match is Impact Grand Champion EC3 vs El Hijo Del Fantasma. EC3 retains by split decision. Hector Guerrero replaced Bruce Prichard as a judge representing AAA. After the match Fantasma confronted Guerrero, then was joined by an unnamed man, likely Pagano making his GFW debut, and the duo double teamed EC3. Eddie Edwards eventually made the save. Next up, OVE defeated Fallah Bah and Bokara. Third match saw Petey Williams, in his GFW in-ring return, defeat Caleb Konley. Following the match, Trevor Lee and Konley double team attacked Williams, and eventually Sonjay Dutt came out and made the save. Kongo Kong defeated Richard Justice in a quick squash match. After the match Mahabali Shera attacked Kong, but Kong got the better of him. Low Ki defeated James Storm after a ref distraction and Santana hitting Storm with the GFW Tag Title belt. As seen below, Hector Guerrero made his return to GFW, replacing Bruce Prichard as an Impact Grand Championship match judge: Hector Guerrero is back, replacing Pritchard as a judge#IMPACTonPOP #GFW pic.twitter.com/V3Jk9HBbEc — Cesar (@theredstandard) August 18, 2017 The Canadian Destroyer is back!! @iPeteyWilliams #IMPACTonPOP #GFW pic.twitter.com/Uevx6bUuA5 — Cesar (@theredstandard) August 18, 2017 Be sure to continue refreshing the page as results are posted live!