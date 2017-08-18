Which WWE Exec Was Involved In Creating Finn Balor’s Theme Song? WWE music composers CFO$ recently spoke with MetalInjection.net and had the following to say on Triple H’s involvement in the creation of Finn Balor’s theme song: “As much as we’d like to take all the credit for Finn’s entrance ourselves, we definitely can’t. We had written the main riff and orchestral sections of the song and brought them to HHH and the music team for a brainstorming session while down at an NXT event in Florida. Given the uniqueness of Finn’s character, we all knew his theme needed something special to make it fit him properly. Luckily, HHH had the whole thing mapped out in his head – from the long, moody entrance of the demon – to the choir erupting during the breaks in the orchestra, giving the crowd that perfect moment to throw their arms up and scream. It’s no wonder this one went on to become a fan favorite.” Becky Lynch Visits Marvel HQ As seen below, WWE Smackdown Live star Becky Lynch recently visited the Marvel HQ: Father and son @Marvelpic.twitter.com/OWu9s1z7cF — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 18, 2017 WWE Game Night Filmed A new episode of WWE Game Night, featuring Heath Slater, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Naomi, Kofi Kingston and Bayley was filmed last night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn: Coming Soon: an exclusive #SummerSlam edition of #WWEGameNight from the @barclayscenter! @ajstylesorg @BraunStrowman @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/4FyzFe2a8m — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2017