Fans Protest Outside of Barclays Center Demanding Donald Trump Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame

Following President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump’s controversial press conference this week, during which he addressed the Charlottesville protests which ended in tragedy, WWE fans began protesting today at 5pm EST, demanding that the President be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.
30 year old Brooklyn resident and WWE fan, John Stevens, told Gothamist that he and a group of friends had enough of Donald Trump’s association with WWE, and decided to voice their opinions.
Apparently Donald Trump is not the only issue the website which created the rally has with WWE, as the report notes the site also references WWE’s history with what they believe to be racism in and out of the ring.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?