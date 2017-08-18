Fans Protest Outside of Barclays Center Demanding Donald Trump Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame

Following President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump’s controversial press conference this week, during which he addressed the Charlottesville protests which ended in tragedy, WWE fans began protesting today at 5pm EST, demanding that the President be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame. 30 year old Brooklyn resident and WWE fan, John Stevens, told Gothamist that he and a group of friends had enough of Donald Trump’s association with WWE, and decided to voice their opinions. “We were talking about how Trump gave that crazy press conference, and then thought about how he’s in the WWE Hall of Fame even though Hulk Hogan got kicked out over racism,” Stevens told us. “What Trump has done is remarkably worse than what Hogan did, since he’s dividing the country by siding with neo-Nazis and white nationalists.” “I was sickened by that press conference, and his response to Charlottesville,” Stevens said. “Basically WWE is endorsing those comments by having [Trump] in their hall of fame. I can’t wrap my brain around the fact that they’d leave him in there, take Hogan out and claim they say they care about racism.” Apparently Donald Trump is not the only issue the website which created the rally has with WWE, as the report notes the site also references WWE’s history with what they believe to be racism in and out of the ring.