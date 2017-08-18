Complete GFW Impact TV Taping Results For 9/7 *Spoilers*

Allie and Gail Kim vs Sienna and Taryn Terrell kicks off the show. The Match finish saw Sienna reverse a flying cross body from Allie into the pin. After the match, Sienna and Terrell beat down Allie and Gail Kim, and Rosemary hit the ring to make the save, however it’s to no avail. Sienna and Taryn continue to beat down the three women until Taya Valkyrie makes her GFW TV debut to make the save. However, she turns on Allie and Gail, and joins in on the attack, laying out Rosemary with the facebuster. Jim Cornette then hits the ring and says he bets Matt Sydal will end up GFW Champion by the end of the night. Johnny Impact then hits the ring, and says he wants to face the winner of tonight’s match between Eli Drake and Matt Sydal. Jim Cornette then hits the ring, and so does LAX. LAX confronts Johnny Impact, who tries to take all of them on and rid them of the ring, but Cornette ends up ordering LAX to leave. EC3 and Eddie Edwards vs Pagano and Fantasma is next. Texano made his GFW debut in the match and had his bull rope. Texano used the rope to beat down EC3, which prompted James Storm to hit the ring and take out Texano with the beer bottle. Storm then shook hands with Edwards and left. Eli Drake defeated Matt Sydal after hitting him with the GFW title belt when the ref was distracted. Jeremy Borash then announced Bobby Lashley is “quitting” GFW and tonight will be his last appearance. Lashley says he wants one final match in GFW before he leaves, and he wants it to be against Moose. This ends the tapings. Read Also: Complete GFW Impact TV Taping Results For 8/31 *Spoilers*