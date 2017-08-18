Seth Rollins On Why He No Longer Uses The Pedigree, Transitioning From Heel to Babyface and More

WWE Raw star Seth Rollins recently spoke with The Mirror and below are some interview highlights:
For two years you were arguably WWE’s top villain, but when you returned from injury in May 2016, we started to see a slow change in direction for you. How have you found making that transition and has it been more difficult than you anticipated to win fans over?
Was no longer using The Pedigree and debuting a new finisher part of that process of ending that stage of your career? What made you decide to use a wrist lock transitioned into a short-arm high knee?
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?