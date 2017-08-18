Lucha Underground and former AAA star Taya Valkyrie made her GFW Impact debut at tonight’s TV tapings in Orlando. The opening match of tonight’s tapings, which should air on 9/1, saw Allie and Gail Kim lose to Sienna and Taryn Terrell. After the match, Terrell and Sienna beat down the babyfaces until Rosemary hit the ring to make the save. The heels continued to beat down the faces despite Rosemary showing up, until finally Taya’s music hit and she hit the ring to make the save. However, Taya ended up turning heel, and laid out Rosemary with the facebuster. Read Also: Complete GFW Impact TV Taping Results For 9/7 *Spoilers*