WWE Raw Stars Nearly Brawl During SummerSlam Kickoff Event (Video), Floyd Mayweather Sr Threatens Lawsuit If Conor McGregor Cheats

Floyd Mayweather Sr Threatens Lawsuit If Conor McGregor Cheats

According to Yahoo Sports, Floyd Mayweather, Sr, father of Floyd Mayweather, appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” today, and during the appearance Mayweather made it clear he will not tolerate any attempt by Conor McGregor to use illegal MMA moves during the August 26th boxing match.

Mayweather added that he has plans to hit McGregor with a lawsuit if the UFC lightweight champions doesn’t play by the rules.

“It’s gonna stop right there,” Floyd Sr. said. “And guess what? Then we’re gonna throw a big suit at him.”

WWE Raw Stars Nearly Brawl During SummerSlam Kickoff Event

As noted, WWE 2K18 is hosting a SummerSlam kickoff event in New York City, and the event was not without action, as Raw stars Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose got physical with their PPV opponents, Cesaro and Sheamus.

As seen in the video below, an argument broke out between both sides, which ended up with Rollins challenging the Raw Tag Team Champions to a fight. Both sides were eventually held back by security: