As noted, a group of fans began protesting at 5pm EST outside of The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC, the site of NXT Takeover Brooklyn and WWE SummerSlam this weekend. The group is demanding that WWE remove President Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame. According to Gothamist, the protestors, which included Brooklyn residents John Stevens and Stephen Miller, were concerned that weather might cause low turnout for the rally being held today, but they have a Plan B in place. “We might protest during the shows, we’ve got prime seats,” Stevens told Gothamist. “Where our seats are, you’d definitely see it, you’d hear the chants. WWE could take care of this problem now, or they could have it come up during one of their biggest pay-per-views of the year and have it be on the WWE Network forever.” Stevens added removing Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame would serve as the “ultimate act of being a star” and “standing up to bullying and racism,” which is in reference to WWE’s “Be a STAR” anti-bullying efforts. On their official website, the group describes itself as follows: “This group is a collection of wrestling fans from all across the United States who were saddened and sickened by the divisive language of the President. WWE has a long history of on and off air racism and we are asking them to take a stand against hatred and racism.” The group’s Mission Statement is as follows: “In short, our goal is for the WWE to remove Donald Trump from their Hall of Fame after his defense of white nationalists this past week.The WWE removed Hulk Hogan from it’s Hall of Fame because of racist comments he made. We are asking the WWE to remove President Donald Trump from it’s Hall of Fame, effective immediately, because of his words defending white nationalists and Neo-Nazis. WWE claims to be an inclusive company. We are asking them to put their money where their mouth is and stand up to intolerant hate speech.”