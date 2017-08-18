As noted, a group of fans began protesting at 5pm EST outside of The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC, the site of NXT Takeover Brooklyn and WWE SummerSlam this weekend. The group is demanding that WWE remove President Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame.
According to Gothamist, the protestors, which included Brooklyn residents John Stevens and Stephen Miller, were concerned that weather might cause low turnout for the rally being held today, but they have a Plan B in place.
Stevens added removing Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame would serve as the “ultimate act of being a star” and “standing up to bullying and racism,” which is in reference to WWE’s “Be a STAR” anti-bullying efforts.
On their official website, the group describes itself as follows:
The group’s Mission Statement is as follows:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?