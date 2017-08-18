Jim Ross: “Undertaker Is Active, Could Return & Wrestle At Any Time”

WZ’s is on the ground and Brooklyn for SummerSlam weekend! Our latest on-site interview features WZ’s Nick Hausman chatting with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. The interview took place just before Jim took the stage for his Ringside show with Paul Heyman. You can find some of Jim’s comments transcribed below. The full audio interview can be listened to in the embedded player at the top of the post. Related: PHOTO: The Undertaker Heading to New York City?

On if he thinks we have seen the last of The Undertaker or if he has moved on to other things: JR: Until he says he’s done he’s not done. I think Vince McMahon is a marketing genius. He’s not going to miss any opportunity to monetize and maximize this amazing investment in this legacy of The Undertaker. Until The Undertaker says he’s done and it’s validated by the company and is signed off in that essence, for lack of a better term, I still say Undertaker is active and could return and wrestle at any time. Some of the other topics of discussion in the interview include: What Paul Heyman did that really irked people

If WWE views NJPW as competition as NJPW expands into the United States

Whether Naito was the right man to win the G1

Bullet Club vs Los Ingobernables de Japon

What fans can expect from The Mae Young Classic

More… WrestleZone is officially on the ground in Brooklyn and will be presenting exclusive audio, video and photo content all weekend long! Be sure to check back to WrestleZone as well as our channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com for all the latest!