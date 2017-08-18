Jim Ross: “Undertaker Is Active, Could Return & Wrestle At Any Time”

WZ’s is on the ground and Brooklyn for SummerSlam weekend! Our latest on-site interview features WZ’s Nick Hausman chatting with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. The interview took place just before Jim took the stage for his Ringside show with Paul Heyman.
You can find some of Jim’s comments transcribed below. The full audio interview can be listened to in the embedded player at the top of the post.
Related: PHOTO: The Undertaker Heading to New York City?
On if he thinks we have seen the last of The Undertaker or if he has moved on to other things:
Some of the other topics of discussion in the interview include:
WrestleZone is officially on the ground in Brooklyn and will be presenting exclusive audio, video and photo content all weekend long! Be sure to check back to WrestleZone as well as our channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com for all the latest!
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?