Start Time for NXT Takeover Kickoff Show, Past NXT Stars to Appear The Kickoff pre-show for tomorrow night’s NXT Takeover Brooklyn event will begin at 7pm EST. The show will carry a “homecoming” theme, and will feature appearances from past NXT stars such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Neville, Sasha Banks and Carmella. The show will be hosted by Renee Young, and the panel will feature Charly Caruso, Corey Graves, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Ambrose and Sheamus Continue Brawl After 2K Event As noted, a brawl almost broke out during the WWE 2K18 SummerSlam Kickoff event in NYC tonight, and after the event, round two of the physicality took place between Dean Ambrose and Sheamus as seen below. Ambrose and Seth Rollins will challenge Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE SummerSlam: As if the first confrontation wasn’t enough… how about #Round2!? #2KSummerSlam @TheDeanAmbrose @WWECesaro @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/a3jbzeaV7H — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2017 A BRAWL broke out mere days before #SummerSlam at the #2KSummerSlam Kickoff Event pic.twitter.com/hFdLiQOszC — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2017