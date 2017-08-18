Paul Heyman Treats the Audience at Jim Ross Show
As noted, Paul Heyman was the special guest for tonight’s Jim Ross one man show, which took place at Gotham Comedy Club in Manhattan. Towards the end of the show, which was attended by WZ’s Nick Hausman, Heyman treated the entire audience to shrimp tempura from a sushi restaurant next door:
Triple H Posts Photo From Inside the Barclays Center, Bodyslams Jimmy Fallon
Triple H Tweeted the following photo from inside The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the site of the next four days of WWE events:
In related news, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” tonight, and things got physical when Triple H bodyslammed Fallon:
