Band to Perform at NXT Takeover, Video of HHH Bodyslamming Fallon Through Desk, Can SAnitY End AOP’s NXT Tag Title Reign? (Videos)

Nick Paglino

NXT takeover

Band to Perform at NXT Takeover Brooklyn

Busted Open Sirius Radio Tweeted the following, noting Code Orange Kids will be playing during tomorrow’s NXT Takeover Brooklyn special:

Video of Triple H Bodyslamming Fallon Through Desk

As noted, Triple H appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” tonight, and below is a clip of Triple H’s appearance, during which he bodyslammed a stunt double Fallon through a desk:

Can SAnitY End AOP’s Title Reign?

Below is a new hype video for SAnitY vs The Authors of Pain at Takeover tomorrow night:

