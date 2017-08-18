Band to Perform at NXT Takeover Brooklyn
Busted Open Sirius Radio Tweeted the following, noting Code Orange Kids will be playing during tomorrow’s NXT Takeover Brooklyn special:
Video of Triple H Bodyslamming Fallon Through Desk
As noted, Triple H appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” tonight, and below is a clip of Triple H’s appearance, during which he bodyslammed a stunt double Fallon through a desk:
Can SAnitY End AOP’s Title Reign?
Below is a new hype video for SAnitY vs The Authors of Pain at Takeover tomorrow night:
