Becky Lynch Calls Out Cris Cyborg At SummerSlam Press Event (Video)

Becky Lynch Calls Out Cris Cyborg At Press Event (Video)

As SummerSlam approaches, Becky Lynch continues to hype up a potential confrontation between herself and UFC champion Cris Cyborg. The ‘beef’ between the two women started just over a month ago now, with many feeling as if it would lead to a match at the biggest party of the summer.

As you can see in the video below, Lynch is certainly up for some kind of altercation this Sunday, as she called out the UFC Champ during a WWE SummerSlam press event in New York City: