Corey Graves Talks Returning to NXT at Takeover Tonight, Tye Dillinger on Competing at TakeOver Brooklyn I & II

Corey Graves on Returning to NXT

Corey Graves will be returning to NXT, as he will join Lita, Charly Caruso, and Sam Roberts for the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Pre-Show.

Graves commented on making his return, “That old, familiar feeling… NXT, I’m coming home.”

Tye Dillinger on Competing at TakeOver: Brooklyn I & II

Tye Dillinger also commented on tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, “Proud that I was apart of the 1st and 2nd NXT TakeOver… We showed the world something special… Tonight, that tradition continues.”

At TakeOver: Brooklyn, Dillinger lost to Apollo Crews, and at TakeOver: Brooklyn II, he defeated Wesley Blake (match occurred on NXT weekly episode following live TO show).