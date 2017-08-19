Hulk Hogan Provides Update on Ric Flair’s Current Condition

TMZ Sports obtained a comment from Hulk Hogan at The Newark Airport on Friday regarding Ric Flair’s condition following surgery, and Hogan offered the following comment:

“Ric is doing better, man. He’s doing very well—better today. Thank you God.”

As we noted moments ago, Dave Meltzer reported on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Radio that while Flair’s heart is now beating normally due to an external pacemaker being installed, “it’s still a rough go and it’s going to be a rough go for awhile.”

Bully Ray Wants to Face Randy Orton

As noted, Bully Ray conducted a Twitter Q&A yesterday, and when asked if he has anything left on his wrestling ‘bucket list’, Ray referenced his off-air rivalry with Randy Orton:

Barbed Wire, Exploding Cage Match vs @RandyOrton https://t.co/CouPYqWg3J — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) August 16, 2017

Sasha Banks & Neville Talk Rocket League

In the video below, Sasha Banks and Neville, who are currently in WWE’s Rocket League tournament, cut promos on wanting to win gold: