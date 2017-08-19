Hulk Hogan Provides Update on Ric Flair’s Current Condition
TMZ Sports obtained a comment from Hulk Hogan at The Newark Airport on Friday regarding Ric Flair’s condition following surgery, and Hogan offered the following comment:
As we noted moments ago, Dave Meltzer reported on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Radio that while Flair’s heart is now beating normally due to an external pacemaker being installed, “it’s still a rough go and it’s going to be a rough go for awhile.”
Bully Ray Wants to Face Randy Orton
As noted, Bully Ray conducted a Twitter Q&A yesterday, and when asked if he has anything left on his wrestling ‘bucket list’, Ray referenced his off-air rivalry with Randy Orton:
Sasha Banks & Neville Talk Rocket League
In the video below, Sasha Banks and Neville, who are currently in WWE’s Rocket League tournament, cut promos on wanting to win gold:
