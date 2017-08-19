Jinder Mahal Discusses Great Khali’s Return, Watch John Cena vs Randy Orton At SummerSlam 2009 (Videos)

Jinder Mahal Talks About Great Khali’s Return (Video) With SummerSlam just around the corner, many WWE superstars have been conducting interviews with various members of the media, and that includes WWE champion Jinder Mahal. In the below clip Mahal talks about the return of The Great Khali at Battleground, including the bizarre moment in which Khali decided to grab the belt off of Jinder after he had won the match.

John Cena vs Randy Orton At SummerSlam 2009 Uploaded (Video) The excitement for the biggest party of the summer is at an all-time high, as WWE continues to upload classic matches from years gone by. This time around they’ve chosen the WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and John Cena from way back in 2009.

