As seen at Destination X this past Thursday night, Jim Cornette made his GFW return and cut a promo announcing a 20 man Gauntlet Match will take place on Impact next week to crown a new GFW Unified Champion.

Dave Meltzer pointed out on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cornette “totally buried Alberto El Patron” this week, referencing Patron recently being stripped of the GFW Title, and Patron’s subsequent claim that he suggested to GFW officials that he be stripped of the belt.

During Cornette’s in-ring promo at Destination X, he clarified that GFW made the call to strip Patron of the title, and that Patron did not volunteer to relinquish the title himself. Cornette then borrowed a phrase from WWE and wished El Patron the “best in his future endeavors”, a line WWE uses when the company parts ways with talents, teasing El Patron might be finished with GFW.