News on Neville Losing Cruiserweight Title on Raw

As seen on WWE Raw this past Monday night, a surprise title change took place when Akira Tozawa defeated Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. The two will have a rematch on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff show tomorrow night.

Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the decision to have Neville lose the Title on Raw this week was made at the last minute on Monday before the show.

UFC Fighter Appears at GFW Destination X

As seen on GFW Destination X this past Thursday night, referee Brian Hebner was choked out by an MMA fighter, and he was UFC’s Colby Covington.

Alexa Bliss on Talking Smack’s Impact on Her Career

In the following video, WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss talks about her big match against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam 2018 and how much she enjoyed Talking Smack and what it did for her career: