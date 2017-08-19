Hideo Itami Hypes His NXT Takeover Match Tonight, Seth Rollins Joins Forces With Make-A-Wish in NYC

Hideo Itami Hypes His NXT Takeover Match Tonight NXT superstar Hideo Itami continues to hype his match with Aleister Black at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III tonight, with many people expecting it to be one of the best matches on the entire card. Itami, who has been treading water for quite some time since returning, seems to have rejuvenated his current run courtesy of his recent heel turn. My motivation is Frustration …Jealousy …Haters… and Believers.#NXTTakeOverBrooklynIII TONIGHT. — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) August 19, 2017 Seth Rollins Joins Forces With Make-A-Wish This Weekend WWE’s affiliation with the Make-A-Wish Foundation continues to grow, with Seth Rollins granting a wish during this weekend’s SummerSlam festivities. Rollins conducted the wish at One World Trade Center, giving some fans an experience that they’ll never forget. .@WWERollins helped surprised @MakeAWish kids and their families at @OneWorldNYC with a unique experience! pic.twitter.com/hPmdtylR2n — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) August 19, 2017 .@WWERollins was giving @itsBayleyWWE a run for her money in the #HugGame! #HugLife #SummerSlam @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/TcNjtdU2u3 — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2017