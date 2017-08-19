PHOTO: NYC Protestors Handing Out Flyers Demanding Donald Trump Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame

As noted, yesterday a group of protestors gathered in front of The Barclays Center, the site of this weekend’s NXT Takeover and SummerSlam events, demanding that Donald Trump be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame. One of the protestors, 30 year old Brooklyn resident and WWE fan, John Stevens, told Gothamist that he and a group of friends had enough of Donald Trump’s association with WWE, and decided to voice their opinions. “We were talking about how Trump gave that crazy press conference, and then thought about how he’s in the WWE Hall of Fame even though Hulk Hogan got kicked out over racism,” Stevens told us. “What Trump has done is remarkably worse than what Hogan did, since he’s dividing the country by siding with neo-Nazis and white nationalists.” “I was sickened by that press conference, and his response to Charlottesville,” Stevens said. “Basically WWE is endorsing those comments by having [Trump] in their hall of fame. I can’t wrap my brain around the fact that they’d leave him in there, take Hogan out and claim they say they care about racism.” Protestors gathered during Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s meet and greet at the Barclays Center last night, and were handing out the following flyer: PHOTO: Protestors Handing Out Flyers at Barclays Center Demanding Donald Trump Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/Rn4tBQISga — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) August 19, 2017