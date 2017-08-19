PHOTO: NYC Protestors Handing Out Flyers Demanding Donald Trump Be Removed From WWE Hall of Fame

As noted, yesterday a group of protestors gathered in front of The Barclays Center, the site of this weekend’s NXT Takeover and SummerSlam events, demanding that Donald Trump be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.
One of the protestors, 30 year old Brooklyn resident and WWE fan, John Stevens, told Gothamist that he and a group of friends had enough of Donald Trump’s association with WWE, and decided to voice their opinions.
Protestors gathered during Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s meet and greet at the Barclays Center last night, and were handing out the following flyer:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?