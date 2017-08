NXT champion Bobby Roode recently attended the WWE 2K18 Launch Party in New York City as part of this weekend’s SummerSlam festivities. During the evening he took part in a number of interviews, including one with Between The Ropes’ Brian Fritz. On his kids’ reaction to him being in a game: “I’m sure they’d probably be someone like John Cena or Bray Wyatt and try to beat me up. I don’t think they’d wanna be their dad, I think they’d wanna beat their dad up. I think it’s pretty cool, I know if my dad was in a video game I’d be telling everybody.” On the Takeover events: “Takeovers are very special and this Takeover in Brooklyn is kind of like the WrestleMania for NXT. It’s our night and last year I was fortunate enough to be a part of it, and it was my debut match so Brooklyn has a very special place for me in my career.” On Drew McIntyre’s story: “It’s pretty cool for Drew to be able to come back here and restart his career. But the last eight months I’ve been in control and kind of set the standard, and I’m not ready for anyone else to take my position. I think the fans are in for a really good match.”