Ember Moon Arrives with Her Family for Takeover (Video), Dana Brooke on Who Should Win Raw Womens Title, MLB on WWE Stars at Mets Game

MLB on WWE Stars at Mets Game
MLB.com has published a new article on The Hardys, Carmella and Curt Hawkins attending last night’s New York Mets game at Citi Field. When asked about WWE stars in baseball, The Hardys commented that Braun Strowman “could probably throw a 120-mph fastball.”
Ember Moon Arrives with Her Family for Takeover
Alongside her family and fiancé, Ember Moon arrives to Barclays Center in Brooklyn ready for the biggest bout of her career, a long-awaited rematch against undefeated NXT Women’s Champion Asuka:
Dana Brooke on Who Should Win Raw Womens Title
Dana Brooke posted the following on Instagram, praising Sasha Banks:
carmellacurt hawkinsdana brookeember moonNXT Takeover BrooklynSasha Banksthe hardysvideoWWEwwe nxtWWE RawHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?