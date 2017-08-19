Ember Moon Arrives with Her Family for Takeover (Video), Dana Brooke on Who Should Win Raw Womens Title, MLB on WWE Stars at Mets Game

MLB on WWE Stars at Mets Game MLB.com has published a new article on The Hardys, Carmella and Curt Hawkins attending last night’s New York Mets game at Citi Field. When asked about WWE stars in baseball, The Hardys commented that Braun Strowman “could probably throw a 120-mph fastball.” Ember Moon Arrives with Her Family for Takeover Alongside her family and fiancé, Ember Moon arrives to Barclays Center in Brooklyn ready for the biggest bout of her career, a long-awaited rematch against undefeated NXT Women’s Champion Asuka: Dana Brooke on Who Should Win Raw Womens Title Dana Brooke posted the following on Instagram, praising Sasha Banks: “I haven’t seen another woman in the #womensdivision as passionate as her. True role model to many.. & a ‘never give up attitude’ – go get um @sashabankswwe !!” it’s my day… #danasflexcity #flexfriday & dedicating it 2 my girl @sashabankswwe as she goes for that woman’s championship… If anyone deserves It besides me it’s HER… I haven’t seen another woman in the #womensdivision as passionate as her.. True role model to many.. & a “never give up attitude” – go get um @sashabankswwe !! #wwe #raw #wwelive #champion @wwe #flexonem #girlpower A post shared by ashasebera Dana Brooke WWE (@ashasebera_danabrooke) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:00am PDT