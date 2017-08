At last night’s WWE 2K18 Launch Party, cover star Seth Rollins conducted several interviews including one with Between The Ropes’ Brian Fritz as seen below.

On his initial reaction to being on WWE 2K18 cover:

“Well my first thought, I’ve got to admit, was ‘finally’. Past cover athletes, taking nothing away from them, aren’t out there grinding so for me to represent our group of folks makes me say ‘finally’.”

On crowd’s reaction to his and Ambrose’s reunion: