Braun Strowman recently conducted an interview during the WWE 2K18 Launch Party, speaking with Brian Fritz of Between The Ropes on a number of different topics. On being in WWE 2K18: “It’s crazy to take a step back out of the hustle and bustle of what we do to see myself as a video game character. I grew up watching WWE and playing video games, idolizing these guys, and now I’m part of history. It’s a surreal opportunity to be in a video game.” On his strength: “I know how strong I am, I’m as strong as I want to be. That’s it.” On the last two years: “Two years feels like two weeks for me, I’ve been able to travel around the world and represent the WWE doing what we do. [This Sunday] is the biggest match of my life and it’s almost two years to the day that I debuted on Monday Night Raw, and two years later I’m in the main event of SummerSlam.”