Ring of Honor returned to Liverpool, England for the second night of the War of the Worlds UK tour featuring talent from ROH, CMLL, New Japan Pro Wrestling as well as local UK talent Mark Haskins and British Cruiserweight Champion Josh Bodom. ROH War of the Worlds UK

Liverpool, England

August 19, 2017 – Kenny King def. Hangman Page – Rey Bucanero & Ultimo Guerrero def. Mistico & Titan – Jay Lethal def. Josh Bodom – Bully Ray & The Briscoes def. Los Ingobernables de Japon’s Tetsuya Naito, Bushi & EVIL – Mark Haskins def. Silas Young ROH World TV Championship Match

KUSHIDA (c) def. Marty Scurll, Hiromu Takahashi & Dalton Castle ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks (c) def. Christopher Daniels & Kazarian ROH World Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) def. Seiya Sanada – Dalton Castle came out at the very end of the show to confront Cody, who bragged about defeating all the competition that Ring of Honor has to offer. Castle went after him but the champion escaped with his title to end the show.