Ring of Honor War of the Worlds UK Night Two Results (8/19): Cody Rhodes Defends ROH Title, Young Bucks vs The Addiction, More

Mike Killam
Photo Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

Photo Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

Ring of Honor returned to Liverpool, England for the second night of the War of the Worlds UK tour featuring talent from ROH, CMLL, New Japan Pro Wrestling as well as local UK talent Mark Haskins and British Cruiserweight Champion Josh Bodom.

ROH War of the Worlds UK
Liverpool, England
August 19, 2017

– Kenny King def. Hangman Page

– Rey Bucanero & Ultimo Guerrero def. Mistico & Titan

– Jay Lethal def. Josh Bodom

– Bully Ray & The Briscoes def. Los Ingobernables de Japon’s Tetsuya Naito, Bushi & EVIL

– Mark Haskins def. Silas Young

ROH World TV Championship Match
KUSHIDA (c) def. Marty Scurll, Hiromu Takahashi & Dalton Castle

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) def. Christopher Daniels & Kazarian

ROH World Championship
Cody Rhodes (c) def. Seiya Sanada

– Dalton Castle came out at the very end of the show to confront Cody, who bragged about defeating all the competition that Ring of Honor has to offer. Castle went after him but the champion escaped with his title to end the show.

bully raycmllCody RhodesDalton Castlehiromu takahashikenny kingnjpwRing of HonorsanadaTetsuya Naito
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"