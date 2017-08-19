Melinda Zanoni of Legacy Talent, the official manager of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, has posted a lengthy update on the Nature Boy’s condition.
As we noted earlier this weekend, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Flair had an external pacemaker put in place to help with his heart, and is currently on kidney dialysis. His recent surgery was considered a success, but there were complications that have kept him in a very serious condition.
