Melinda Zanoni of Legacy Talent, the official manager of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, has posted a lengthy update on the Nature Boy’s condition. As we noted earlier this weekend, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Flair had an external pacemaker put in place to help with his heart, and is currently on kidney dialysis. His recent surgery was considered a success, but there were complications that have kept him in a very serious condition. “Out of respect for family privacy there has not been an official Ric Flair update, which has led to false information. Don’t believe everything you read. Happy to report Ric is awake, communicating and progressing, but there are complications so he needs rest for the first time in forty years. He did cut a promo on a nurse yesterday so anyone that knows him knows that’s a very, very good sign. On behalf of Ric thank you for the outpouring of prayers and well-wishes (although the offers four a kidney seemed a little excessive). The man outlived a plane crash and being struck by lightning, he is a survivor. Grateful for all the love and respect sent his way.”