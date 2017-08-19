Wrestlezone’s fearless leader Nick Paglino is live at tonight’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III live in New York, and has sent in some photos from the Barclays Center, which is decked out for this weekend’s huge WWE SummerSlam series of events.

Nick also sent in word that at the time people began entering the arena, there were no visible anti-Donald Trump protestors to be seen. We noted earlier this weekend that a group of protestors had gathered in New York and were handing out flyers demanding that the President be removed from the WWE Hall of Fame.