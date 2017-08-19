Fans Heckle Baron Corbin During NXT Takeover Kickoff Show, Tons of Bullet Club & Kenny Omega Chants, Kurt Angle, Sasha Banks & More Appear

Wrestlezone’s Nick Paglino is live on hand for tonight’s event in Brooklyn, and has sent in the following notes:

– Baron Corbin received tremendous heat while appearing on the kickoff panel. Fans were chanting “you f—ed up” and “where’s your briefcase” at him.

– There were a ton of Bullet Club releated chants throughout the entire pre-show. Fans did the Kenny Omega Terminator clap and did chants for the Young Bucks, “Too Sweet”, Marty Scurll’s “Woop Woop” and The Elite.

– Mauro Ranallo got a great reaction when he was introduced for commentary.

– This coming week’s Raw and Smackdown shows in Brooklyn are not sold out yet. They ran advertisements for tickets in the arena during the kickoff show.

– Several WWE Superstars and personalities made appearances during the NXT Takeover kickoff show. As we noted earlier in the week, many names that had previously come through NXT had asked to be apart of tonight’s show, which is something of a Wrestlemania or homecoming for the developmental roster.

– Both Sasha Banks and Bayley joined the kickoff panel alongside WWE Hall of Fame Lita for the first all-women’s NXT panel ever. As noted Baron Corbin made an appearance and was booed and heckled mercilessly. WWE Raw general manager Kurt Angle even made a backstage appearance hyping Takeover and tonight’s matches, specifically Asuka vs. Ember Moon.