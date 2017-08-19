NXT Takeover Brooklyn Results: Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas

Johnny Gargano vs Andrade “Cien” Almas w/Zelina Vega Almas takes down Gargano but Gargano fights out of it. Almas grabs an armbar but Gargano counters into a hammer lock. Almas puts Gargano in a head scissors. After a reset, Gargano takes Almas over with a hurricanrana. multiple knife edge chops by Gargano. Almas traps Gargano in the ropes and hits a modified lethal combination. Gargano whips Gargano into the ropes but Almas goes into tranquillo. Gargano tries to grab Almas but Almas locks in a rope assist cross arm breaker. The referee breaks it up at five. Almas puts Gargano in an armbar/shoulder lock. Gargano drop toe holds Almas into the turnbuckle. This leads to a double clothesline. Both men are down. As Almas and Gargano get to their feet, they trade strikes. Roll through head kick by Gargano. Sling shot spear by Gargano for a near fall. Gargano whips Almas into the ropes. Almas goes tranquillo but Gargano superkicks him in the head. Almas falls to the outside. Shot of caffeine by Gargano. Gargano hits the sling shot DDT. Almas somehow kicks out! Gargano tries another slingshot spear but Almas catches him and hits an Orton DDT. Almas picks up Gargano and levels him with a tornado inverted DDT for a long two count. Almas sets Gargano on the top rope. Gargano fights out of the superplex attempt. Gargano tries a power bomb but Almas but Almas backflips out of it. Gargano enziguri Almas but Almas arm drags him into the corner. Almas misses the corner double knees. Gargano locks in the Gargano escape out of a spinning head scissor. Almas counters into a buckle bomb (yes, you read that correctly). Corner double knees by Almas. Gargano kicks out! Gargano hits two superkicks. Gargano picks up Almas and lawn darts him into the turnbuckle! Gargano sets up meet in the middle. Vega throws a #DIY t-shirt at Gargano. As Gargano is distracted, Almas torpedo dropkicks him. Almas picks up Gargano and hits his hammer lock DDT for the win! Winner- Andrade “Cien” Almas