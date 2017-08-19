NXT Takeover Brooklyn Results: Authors of Pain [c] vs. Sanity – NXT Tag Titles Match

NXT Tag Team Title Match: The Authors of Pain (c) w/Paul Ellering vs SAnity w/Eric Young and Nikki Cross Before the bell rings a huge brawl breaks out between the AoP and SAnity. As both teams fight outside the ring, Young pulls a table out from under the ring. Akam floors Wolfe with a clothesline as the bell ring to officially start the match. Akam tosses Wolfe across the ring. Rezar tags in and knees Wolfe in the head. Young gets on the apron and takes his shirt off. Dain drops down. Young will be in this match. Young ends up getting clotheslined over the barricade. Young and Akam battle in the crowd. Back in the ring, Akam back body drops Young into a Canadian backbreaker by Rezar. Rezar Dominators Young down to the mat. That was a SICK impact. Sidewalk slam into a boot stomp off the second rope by the AoP. Rezar puts Young in an arm triangle. Young starts to fade. Young fights out of the hold. young tries to slide through Rezar’s legs but Rezar grabs him by the throat into a baldo bomb. Rezar misses an elbow drop. Rezar misses a corner splash. Young tags in Wolfe. Wolfe hits the ring and boots Akam off the apron. Wolfe exploder suplexes Akam. Wolfe tries to German suplex Rezar but Rezar fights out of it. Wolfe grabs Rezar and German suplexes him anyway. Top-rope clothesline by Wolfe. Suplex powerbomb by the AoP. Wolfe kicks out at two. Rezar set Wolfe up on the top rope but Wolfe hit a hurricanrana off the top on Akam. Akam tries to suplex Young off the top but he can’t get Young over. Rezar comes over to power bomb them both off the top. Cross hops on the apron and holds Young on the top rope. Rezar ends up power bombing his own partner off the top rope. Young hits his elbow drop off the top. Before the referee can count to three Akam pulls Rezar out of the ring. Topé Suicida by Young. Wolfe doves off the top with a pascada. Cross gets int he ring for a dive but Ellering gets in the ring to cut her off. As the referee is distracted Cross dives off the top onto Akam. Akam catches Cross in midair. Dain hits a running crossbody block on both of them! Young and Wolfe hit their finish on Rezar for the win! Winners and NEW NXT Tag Team Champions, SAnity!