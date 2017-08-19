Matches Taped For Next Week’s NXT TV Prior to Takeover, WWE UK Superstars in Action *SPOILERS*

WWE taped the following matches and segments for next week’s episode of NXT television prior to this weekend’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III live special. Results are as follows:

– Peyton Royce def. Sarah Logan with a fisherman’s buster. Logan will be a participant in the upcoming Mae Young Classic, which kicks off on the WWE Network on August 28th. She faces wrestling veteran and South Korean superstar Mia Yim in the first round.

– WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne & Wolfgang def. Progress Tag Team Champions Tyler Bate & Trent Seven.

– Lars Sullivan attacked No Way Jose during the preshow while he was dancing for the live crowd.