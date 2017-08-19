Former ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions Reunite at NXT Takeover

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, who have won champions all around the world for years, reunited in WWE for the very first time this weekend at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

The three-time ROH World Tag Team Champions and two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions made a surprise appearance, attacking both the Authors of Pain and members of SAnitY after their battle for the NXT tag titles. Both Fish and O’Reilly had previously debuted on NXT television, but this is the first time their world class tag team has been seen on a WWE platform.

Speaking of tag teams, moments before reDRagon hit the ring to shock the world, SAnitY defeated the Authors of Pain to become the brand new NXT Tag Team Champions. It was a chaotic match that saw tables broken and interference from all parties, including WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering and women’s superstar Nikki Cross.