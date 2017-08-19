Nakamura Weights in on Main Event

Smackdown Live Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was backstage at this weekend’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III live special. Renee Young caught up with him to get the Artist’s thoughts on the main event between Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship. You can check out the interview above.

Nakamura certainly has a history of his own with the “Glorious” one, losing the NXT title to him back in January before making his main roster debut. He will step into the ring Sunday night at WWE SummerSlam taking on Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship.

Aleister Black’s Live Metal Entrance

Metal hardcore band Code Orange played in Aleister Black at NXT Takeover, prior to his hard-hitting match against Hideo Itami. The band also provided the theme song for Saturday night’s show, and opened the event with a live rendition at the Barclays Center. Check it out in the video below.

WWE Stars Backstage at Takeover

As we noted, several WWE Superstars were in attendance at NXT Takeover. Check out the videos below featuring Raw general manager Kurt Angle, as well as Bayley and Becky Lynch.



