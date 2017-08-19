Say it with me…. Adam Cole, baybay! The only three-time ROH World Champion in history has finally arrived in a WWE, making his presence felt following the main event of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. The former Bullet Club member did not come alone. Moments after Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Roode to win the NXT Championship in an outstanding, physical battle, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish rushed the ring to confront the brand new champion. As McIntyre went after the three-time ROH World Tag Team Champions, Adam Cole appeared in the ring and laid him out from behind. The trio continued their assault until Cole finished off the “Chosen One” with one hell of a superkick. 28-year-old Adam Cole entered the wrestling business as a senior in high school, trained by DJ Hyde at the Combat Zone Wrestling training school. He was signed by Ring of Honor in 2010 and took place in the first ever Top Prospects Tournament, a series that produced several major independent names including Kyle O’Reilly, as well as Michael Elgin and current Smackdown Live Superstar Mike Kanellis. During his early days he had a short-lived tag team with O’Reilly, who is largely considered to be his greatest rival. Cole is a three-time ROH World Champion, a former PWG Champion and BOLA winner, CZW Jr. Heavyweight Champion and before being signed by WWE, a member of the Bullet Club competing several times in New Japan Pro Wrestling.