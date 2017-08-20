Andrade Cien Almas Comments on Takeover Win, Asuka Vows to Remain NXT Women’s Champion (Video), Aleister Black Busted Open (Photo)

Andrade Cien Almas Comments on Takeover Win

Andrade “Cien” Almas tweeted the following photo with Zelina Vega after his win over Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover Brooklyn last night:

Aleister Black Busted Open

Aleister Black was busted open during his win over Hideo Itami at NXT Takeover. Below is a backstage photo from WWE:

Asuka Vows to Remain NXT Women’s Champion

Asuka is exhausted but determined to remain NXT Women’s Champion after conquering Ember Moon at TakeOver: Brooklyn III:

