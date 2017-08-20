Andrade Cien Almas Comments on Takeover Win, Asuka Vows to Remain NXT Women’s Champion (Video), Aleister Black Busted Open (Photo)

Andrade Cien Almas Comments on Takeover Win

Andrade “Cien” Almas tweeted the following photo with Zelina Vega after his win over Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover Brooklyn last night:

Aleister Black Busted Open

Aleister Black was busted open during his win over Hideo Itami at NXT Takeover. Below is a backstage photo from WWE:

Great match between Hideo Itami and Aleister Black. Congrats to Aleister Black for the win pic.twitter.com/IKea72qGfL — GTS Fan Page/Edits (@GTSFan4Life69) August 20, 2017

Asuka Vows to Remain NXT Women’s Champion

Asuka is exhausted but determined to remain NXT Women’s Champion after conquering Ember Moon at TakeOver: Brooklyn III: