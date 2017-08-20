Kevin Owens, Young Bucks React to Adam Cole’s WWE Debut, Tommaso Ciampa Posts New “Glorious Bomb” on Twitter (Video)

OMG, It’s Adam Cole Baybay! As you may or may not have heard, Adam Cole made his highly anticipated debut at Saturday night’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III live special, attacking Drew McIntyre moments after he captured the NXT Championship from Bobby Roode. Smackdown Live star Kevin Owens, who is in his own right a former NXT Champion, noted on Twitter that watching his friend debut live was one of the best moments in his entire career. Owens was spotted sitting ringside at Takeover throughout the night. Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks also briefly chimed in on his former SuperKliq partner debuting with WWE, saying that he “just saw a ghost”. After tensions arose between Adam Cole and Kenny Omega earlier this year, the Bullet Club literally killed off Cole from the indies by poisoning him during an episode of Being The Elite. I often get asked what my favorite moments in WWE have been. Title wins, my NXT debut, beating Cena…and seeing @AdamColePro‘s debut live. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 20, 2017 OMG, I think I just saw a ghost! — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 20, 2017 Ciampa Teases New “Glorious Bomb” Tommaso Ciampa just loves crushes the hopes and dreams of the WWE Universe these days. As if brutally assaulting his former friend and DIY tag team partner Johnny Gargano earlier this summer wasn’t enough, Ciampa took to Twitter this weekend to post a brand new “Glorious Bomb” – or so we thought. You may recall Ciampa and Gargano went viral right around the time Bobby Roode arrived on the scene in WWE, posting strange videos following around the former NXT Champion and “photo bombing” him while listening to his ridiculously catchy theme song. Except this new Glorious Bomb isn’t exactly the nostalgic stroll through happy memory lane you might desire… Check it out below. I’ll be watching #NXTTakeOverBrooklynIII from home tonight. But first…#GLORIOUSBOMB?? pic.twitter.com/GUlM9mPC3O — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) August 19, 2017