New Tag Team Champion Makes WWE History at NXT Takeover, Drew McIntyre Celebrates Title Win w/ Some Old Friends (Photo)

German Star Makes WWE History Alexander Wolfe made history this weekend at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III by becoming the first German born pro wrestler to ever win a championship in WWE. The 30-year-old Dresden native captured the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside fellow SAnitY members Eric Young and Killian Dain, defeating the monstrous Authors of Pain in a fantastic bout. It’s been a long road for Wolfe, who started training in pro wrestling at the age of 13. He started performing for a promotion called East Side Wrestling in Germany back in 2004, and began picking up steam debuting for promotions across the country including wXw a few years later. He has done several stints in Japan and wrestled as a part of the wXw and CZW combined shows in Germany until finally being offered a WWE developmental contract in 2015. McIntyre Celebrates w/ Old Friends Although Adam Cole has been the talk of the town since debuting at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III this weekend, Drew McIntyre’s first ever NXT Championship win in an incredible main event match should absolutely not get lost in the chaos of SummerSlam weekend. The man once described as Vince McMahon’s hand-picked “Chosen One” has had a long road back to the company. Two years ago he was Evolve Champion. One year ago he was TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Today he is NXT Champion. McIntyre celebrated his full circle victory backstage after Takeover with some old friends, WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Sheamus and wrestling legend Fit Finlay. He’s baaack! Thee @DMcIntyreWWE is #NXTChampion.. momentous! historical! myself & @ringfox1 are so proud, what a journey Haggis! #NXTTakover pic.twitter.com/rPqZghgVX3 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 20, 2017