Updated WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds, Major Line Moves and Shifts

There have been many changes to the Summerslam betting odds the night before the event and are now available to the worldwide market, which always bring the most dramatic changes. The Universal Championship match hasn’t seen any major changes. Brock Lesnar is still favored to retain, Samoa Joe is the most likely challenger to dethrone the Champion, however Braun Strowman has overtaken Roman Reigns in probability of winning. Shinsuke Nakamura is now a heavy favorite to defeat Jinder Mahal, however this does not mean he walks away with the WWE Championship due to the possibility of a count out or DQ loss where the title wouldn’t change hands. The Raw Women’s Championship, originally close to an even bet has went in the favor of Alexa Bliss retaining over Sasha Banks. Naomi is now heavily favored to retain in the Smackdown Women’s Championship match, so the lines have moved even more of her favor. This is possibly fueled by rumors of the WWE marketing the champion’s glowing championship through WWE Shop in the future, so the title would need to remain with Naomi to make that possible. Another match that was very close has seen major moves is the Crusierweight Championship match with newly crowned champion Akira Tozawa favored to retain against the man he beat for the title, Neville. Both the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Titles have the challengers favored to win, however there is one major distinction here. While The Usos have become less favored to lose to The New Day, Cesaro and Sheamus have seen their odds shortened. The Raw Tag Champs are still underdogs, but the challengers are less favored to win than they were originally. Big Cass was at -700 to defeat the Big Show and while the projected outcome is the same, they have been shortened to only -180. Something is definitely going on with this match. Randy Orton is now even more of an underdog against Rusev, which is puzzling but makes for an interesting match in terms of who will actually win. John Cena was at one point favored to beat Baron Corbin, but this shifted completely. It is very close however. The odds below are easy to read with the guidance of knowing that the minus sign represents the underdog, while the plus sign does the same for the favorite. The number after the plus or minus indicated how favored or unfavored the competitor(s) is/are. WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Fourway Brock Lesnar(c) -320 vs Samoa Joe +375 vs Braun Strowman +1100 vs Roman Reigns +1500 WWE Championship Jinder Mahal(c) +700 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -1500 Raw Women’s Championship Alexa Bliss(c) -260 vs Sasha Banks +180 Smackdown Women’s Championship Naomi (c) -930 vs Natalya +510 WWE United States Championship AJ Styles(c) -400 vs Kevin Owens +280 Raw Tag Team Championship Cesaro and Sheamus(c) +135 vs Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins -175 Smackdown Tag Team Championship The Usos +500 vs The New Day -900 WWE Cruiserweight Championship Akira Tozawa(c) -425 vs Neville +305 John Cena +150 vs Baron Corbin -190 Randy Orton +500 vs Rusev -900 Finn Balor -555 vs Bray Wyatt +365 Big Show +140 vs Big Cass -180 The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan -285 vs The Miztourage +205 Credit: BetWrestling